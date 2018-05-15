Smashing Pumpkins Plan 1979 House Party

The event will be inspired by their "1979" music video the featuring the band performing an intimate show at a secret residential location in Los Angeles, CA on June 28, 2018 ahead of their upcoming Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour, kicking off on July 12, 2018.

The sweepstakes winner and a guest will receive exclusive access to the 1979 House Party, a Yamaha guitar, round-trip flights to Los Angeles, CA, a two-night stay at a Hilton property, and a cash card for ground transportation. Find the details here.