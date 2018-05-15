Vigil Planned For 1st Anniversary Of Chris Cornell's Death

The tragic anniversary falls on Friday, May 18th, and his Widow Vicky released the following statement about the vigil plans, "It is with great emotion I reach out to all of you as the one year anniversary of my husband's passing approaches.

"Chris was loved, so much, by so many. The children and I are so grateful to you all for being by our sides throughout all of this. Your love has created a close-knit community, more like a family, to grieve with, to provide support, and to help us heal. We could not have gotten through these last 12 months without you.

"We will be holding a vigil in Chris's memory at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on May 18, beginning promptly at 7pm. We want to open this up to you, our extended family, and invite you to join us on this day of prayer and remembrance to pay our respects together.

"As we know, there are millions of fans and not everyone can physically be there. We would be honoured if you share posts and videos of how Chris's music has touched you. We can feel your love no matter how far.

"Light a candle, say a prayer, speak his name… Loud Love."