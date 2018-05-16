Alice Cooper Streaming 'Holy Water'

Cooper's 27th studio record reunites the rocker with producer Bob Ezrin and includes guest appearances by U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover.

The package also includes a bonus disc consisting of six live tracks recorded last year in Columbus, OH with Cooper's current touring lineup and two brand new songs written and recorded together with original Alice Cooper Band members Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce.

The album peaked at No. 32 on the US Billboard 200 while reaching Top 10 status in several European countries. Stream the song and read more. here.