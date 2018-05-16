News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alice Cooper Streaming 'Holy Water'
05-16-2018
Alice Cooper

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming audio of "Holy Water", a track from his 2017 album "Paranormal." Cooper recently extended a 2018 North American tour in support of the record with the addition of a series of US dates this fall.

Cooper's 27th studio record reunites the rocker with producer Bob Ezrin and includes guest appearances by U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover.

The package also includes a bonus disc consisting of six live tracks recorded last year in Columbus, OH with Cooper's current touring lineup and two brand new songs written and recorded together with original Alice Cooper Band members Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce.

The album peaked at No. 32 on the US Billboard 200 while reaching Top 10 status in several European countries. Stream the song and read more. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Alice Cooper MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Alice Cooper T-shirts and Posters

More Alice Cooper News

