Anthrax Release Live 'Madhouse' Video
05-16-2018
.
Anthrax

(hennemusic) Anthrax are streaming a new live video performance of their 1985 classic, "Madhouse", from their recently-released live DVD "Kings Among Scotland."

The track was the only single issued from the New York group's second album, "Spreading The Disease", which was their first with vocalist Joey Belladonna and bassist Frank Bello and first to chart in the US where it peaked at No. 113 on the Billboard 200.
Directed by Paul M. Green, "Kings Among Scotland" captures Anthrax live before a sold-out crowd at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom in February of last year.

"Playing for our friends at the Barrowlands has always been very special," says Bello. "We all know we're going to get together and have an insanely great time, and we think that incredible interaction and energy really comes through on this video."

Anthrax's live show on the spring tour was presented in two parts: a fan-voted favorites set followed by a performance of their 1987 album, "Among The Living", in its entirety. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

