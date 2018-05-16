News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Disturbed Finish Recording New Studio Album
05-16-2018
.
Disturbed

Disturbed bassist John Moyer shared via social media that the band have completed the recording of their brand new studio album, the follow up to their 2015 effort "Immortalized."

Moyer broke the news with an Instagram post that shows him along with drummer Mike Wengren, guitarist Dan Donegan and producer Kevin Churko that was captioned, "Celebratory dinner! New Disturbed album tracking done. Missing David Draiman."

The post follows the band's release of an in-studio video where frontman David Draiman said (via Classic Rock), "Every time we put out a piece of art, it continues to define who we are. What could possibly be more important than that and require more of your focus and your time and your energy?

"This is war. You fight for the strength of your creation, you fight to make the greatest thing you possibly can - and it's worth every bit of sweat, it's worth every tear, so that's what we live for." Watch the video and see the Instagram post here.

