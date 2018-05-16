Fozzy, Adelitas Way And More Announce Summer Tour

The new dates will kick off August 24 in Atlanta, GA at the Smith's Olde Bar and will be concluding on September 29th in Fort Lauderdale, FL at The Culture Room.

The first part of the headline tour kicked off in May 2017 with sold-out shows across North America and Europe. The five-piece band is also slated to perform at various festivals this summer, including Rock USA, Rockfest, Rock of Ages and Wacken before kicking off the next leg of the "Judas Rising Tour."

FOZZY's summer tour dates are as follows:

8/24 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar* -

8/26 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall -

8/29 - Clarksville, TN - O'Connor's -

8/31 - Little Rock, AR - The Revolution Music Room

9/5 - Joliet, IL - The Forge -

9/6 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room -

9/7 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom -

9/8 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue -

9/9 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary -

9/12 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall -

9/13 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue - -

9/14 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's - -

9/15 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall -

9/16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's -

9/18 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom** -

9/19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground -

9/20 - Jacksonville, NC - Tarheel Concert Lounge -

9/21 - Huntington, WV - Planetfest at Riverfront Park

9/22 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament -

9/25 - Savannah, GA - The Stage on Bar -

9/27 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues -

9/28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum** -

9/29 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Culture Room** -



* Adelitas Way and Stone Broken do not appear

** Stone Broken does not appear