Gwar Announce New Blood Of Gods Tour Dates
05-16-2018
Gwar

Lock up your pets, Gwar may be coming to town. The band have announced a short summer tour that will feature headline dates with support from Light The Torch.

The new leg of The Blood Of Gods Tour will be kicking off on July 11th in Ft. Wayne, IN at Piere's (which includes DevilDriver) and will be concluding at Mr. Small's Theatre in Millvale, PA on September 14th.

Blothar the Beserker had this to say, "Foolish Talking Apes! The world is our circus, and you are our monkeys! Come, swallow my sword and bear witness to the greatest happening in superhuman history! GWAR's Blood of God's tour will change your meaningless lives. A true mutated menagarie of malevolence the likes of which have never been seen".

Guitarist Pustulus Maximus added, "I can't wait to pursue my new career in academia and teach the people of America their ABC's: Anal, Booze and Cocaine"

Gwar W/ Light The Torch and TBD:
7/11: Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere's#
7/12: Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest*
7/13: Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection**
7/14: Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's**
7/15: Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon Theatre**
7/16: Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note**
7/17: Springfield, MO @ The Complex**
7/20: Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel**
9/13: Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
9/14: Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small's Theatre

#DevilDriver Appears this date only
*Festival Appearance
**Light The Torch on July Dates Only

