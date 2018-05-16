News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Queen Release 1st Trailer For Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic
05-16-2018
.
Queen

(hennemusic) Queen are streaming the first video trailer for their biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody." Due in theaters November 2 and directed by Dexter Fletcher, the project stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury and follows Queen from their creation in 1970 - when the singer teamed up with guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor - to the band's iconic 1985 performance at Live Aid.

"Much more than a documentary of someone's life, it's a piece of pure art, chiseled out of solid rock," says May. "It speaks of families and relationships and hopes and dreams, and heartache and disappointment, and ultimately of victory and fulfilment, in a way that everyone can connect to. It hasn't been an easy journey - but all the most worthwhile journeys are like that! Rami and Lucy and the boys give monumental performances - more than worthy of the originals!!"

"This film has been 8 years in the making but I truly believe that it's been worth it because I'm so proud of what we've accomplished," explains producer Graham King. "The movie is a true celebration of Queen's music and a tribute to one of the greatest frontmen of all time: Freddie Mercury. Breaking through stereotypes and expectations, Freddie dared to change everything - believing in himself and his music.

"He and the band reached unparalleled success and Freddie became one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet, cementing a legacy that continues to this very day. Their music is played in sports arenas, countless films and commercials, and is heard reverberating around nearly every local bar and pub around the world. They inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers. And behind the music was a man who simply connected with people in a way only a handful of performers have ever done."

"I've been lucky enough in my career to work with some of the greatest actors - Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, just to name a few," adds King. "But the performance of Rami as Freddie rates up there with some of the best I've ever seen."

Mercury passed away in 1991 at the age of 45 due to complications from AIDS; while bassist John Deacon retired from the music industry in 1997, May and Taylor have continued the Queen legacy with live performances, including tours in recent years with American vocalist Adam Lambert. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Queen MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Queen T-shirts and Posters

More Queen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Queen Release 1st Trailer For Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce Residency

Robert Plant Releases 'The May Queen' Live Video

Queen Latifah's Mother Rita Passes Away

Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers To Rock Elton John Tribute

Queens of the Stone Age Release 'Head Like a Haunted House' Video

Queensryche Making Progress On Their New Album

Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Summer Tour

Queen Classic Rocks Super Bowl Commercial

Queen, Bowie, Stones, Aerosmith Among Grammy Hall Of Fame Inductees


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Queen Release 1st Trailer For Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic- Axl Rose Misrepresented Says Guns N' Roses Star- Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Planning Epic Track- more

Vigil Planned For 1st Anniversary Of Chris Cornell's Death- Foo Fighters Announce Details For Next Cal Jam Festival- Smashing Pumpkins Plan 1979 House Party- more

Guns N' Roses Return To Charts For First Time In Almost A Decade- Lindsey Buckingham Reacts To Fleetwood Mac Split- Slayer Add New Leg To Farewell Tour- more

Page Too:
More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack- Meghan Trainor Shares Two New Songs- James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Ellen Appearance- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Queen Release 1st Trailer For Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

Axl Rose Misrepresented Says Guns N' Roses Star

Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Planning Epic Track

Disturbed Finish Recording New Studio Album

Metallica Believe That Going After Napster Was The Right Move

Ex KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent Had No Idea About Documentary

Anthrax Release Live 'Madhouse' Video

U2 Announce Special Show At Iconic Apollo Theater

Alice Cooper Streaming 'Holy Water'

Dee Snider Calls On Big Names To Guest On New Album

Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy Live 2 CD and DVD Set Announce

Gwar Announce New Blood Of Gods Tour Dates

- more

Page Too News Stories
More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.