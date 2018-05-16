U2 Announce Special Show At Iconic Apollo Theater

The invitation-only concert exclusively for SiriusXM subscribers will mark the band' s most intimate show in the city since a 2000 gig at Irving Plaza "New York City and the U2 band have a unique history," says Bono. "From the songs of Lou Reed, Billie Holliday and the Ramones that taught us how to listen, to the New Yorkers at our earliest U.S. shows who taught us how to play, the souls of New York and U2 have always been intertwined.

"The Apollo Theater is the heart of New York's musical soul, and to finally be playing our songs on the same stage where James Brown begged Please Please Please is not only a bucket list moment, it's an incredible honour." Read more here.