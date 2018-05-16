News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

U2 Announce Special Show At Iconic Apollo Theater
05-16-2018
.
U2

(hennemusic) U2 have announced that they will perform at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York City on June 11 as part of their recently-launched Experience + Innocence tour.

The invitation-only concert exclusively for SiriusXM subscribers will mark the band' s most intimate show in the city since a 2000 gig at Irving Plaza "New York City and the U2 band have a unique history," says Bono. "From the songs of Lou Reed, Billie Holliday and the Ramones that taught us how to listen, to the New Yorkers at our earliest U.S. shows who taught us how to play, the souls of New York and U2 have always been intertwined.

"The Apollo Theater is the heart of New York's musical soul, and to finally be playing our songs on the same stage where James Brown begged Please Please Please is not only a bucket list moment, it's an incredible honour." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

U2 MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

U2 T-shirts and Posters

More U2 News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


U2 Announce Special Show At Iconic Apollo Theater

U2 Share Video From Experience + Innocence Tour Launch

U2 Release 'Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way' Video

U2 Up For Four Billboard Music Awards

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

Guns N' Roses, U2 and Pearl Jam Mega-Shows Shot Down

U2 Release Video For American Soul Featuring Kendrick Lamar

New U2 Vinyl Reissues Coming Next Month

U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit

U2 Perform Latest Single At Grammy Awards


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Queen Release 1st Trailer For Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic- Axl Rose Misrepresented Says Guns N' Roses Star- Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Planning Epic Track- more

Vigil Planned For 1st Anniversary Of Chris Cornell's Death- Foo Fighters Announce Details For Next Cal Jam Festival- Smashing Pumpkins Plan 1979 House Party- more

Guns N' Roses Return To Charts For First Time In Almost A Decade- Lindsey Buckingham Reacts To Fleetwood Mac Split- Slayer Add New Leg To Farewell Tour- more

Page Too:
More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack- Meghan Trainor Shares Two New Songs- James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Ellen Appearance- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Queen Release 1st Trailer For Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

Axl Rose Misrepresented Says Guns N' Roses Star

Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Planning Epic Track

Disturbed Finish Recording New Studio Album

Metallica Believe That Going After Napster Was The Right Move

Ex KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent Had No Idea About Documentary

Anthrax Release Live 'Madhouse' Video

U2 Announce Special Show At Iconic Apollo Theater

Alice Cooper Streaming 'Holy Water'

Dee Snider Calls On Big Names To Guest On New Album

Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy Live 2 CD and DVD Set Announce

Gwar Announce New Blood Of Gods Tour Dates

- more

Page Too News Stories
More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.