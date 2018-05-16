News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Classic David Bowie Concert Set For Release
05-16-2018
.
David Bowie

(hennemusic) David Bowie will release "Welcome To The Blackout (Live London '78)", a live album from his 1978 "Isolar II" tour, on June 29. The 2CD set, which delivers performances recorded at the city's Earl's Court, focuses on songs from the two albums Bowie released in 1977 - "Low" and "Heroes" - as well as other earlier career highlights such as "Fame", Ziggy Stardust", "The Jean Genie" and "Station To Station", and the first ever live performance of "Sound And Vision."

Longtime Bowie co-producer Tony Visconti recorded the 1978 concert which was later mixed by Bowie and David Richards. The June release sees the CD and digital debut of "Welcome To The Blackout (Live London '78)" after it was issued on vinyl as a strictly limited-edition triple-LP set for Record Store Day 2018.

In addition to the new live package, Bowie's team are also reissuing a pair of the late singer's albums on vinyl on the same day as exclusives to "brick and mortar" retail stores. Read about those here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Classic David Bowie Concert Set For Release

