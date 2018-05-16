News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour?
05-16-2018
.
Van Halen

Former Van Halen star Michael Anthony recently sat down for an interview with The Press-Enterprise and says that Eddie Van Halen was like Jekyll and Hyde on the ill-fated reunion tour with Sammy Hagar in 2004.

Anthony confirmed Sammy Hagar recollections of the 2004 reunion tour which the singer chronicled in his autobiography "Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock".

Anthony was asked about it during the interview and He said, "Eddie was in bad shape. We did 80 shows and had to pull the plug because it was just too much work. And I hated having to wake up the day of the show and think, 'Which Eddie Van Halen are we going to get today? The Jekyll or the Hyde?'"

Van Halen MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Van Halen T-shirts and Posters

More Van Halen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour?

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics

Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Eddie Van Halen Moves To Block Video Footage Release

Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works

Trivium's Matt Heafy Reveals Van Halen and Offspring Influence

Van Halen Star Previews Debut Solo Album 2017 In Review

Sammy Hagar Changes His Tune About Van Halen Reunion 2017 In Review

Van Halen Rocked Eruption For 40th Anniversary Video 2017 In Review


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Stone Temple Pilots Preview TV Concert Special- Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour?- Classic David Bowie Concert Set For Release- Rolling Stones- more

Queen Release 1st Trailer For Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic- Axl Rose Misrepresented Says Guns N' Roses Star- Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Planning Epic Track- more

Vigil Planned For 1st Anniversary Of Chris Cornell's Death- Foo Fighters Announce Details For Next Cal Jam Festival- Smashing Pumpkins Plan 1979 House Party- more

Page Too:
More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack- Meghan Trainor Shares Two New Songs- James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Ellen Appearance- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Preview TV Concert Special

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour?

Classic David Bowie Concert Set For Release

Rolling Stones Release Video Clip Of Live Rarity

Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Was Resigned To His Fate

Korn Announce 'Follow The Leader' 20th Anniversary Shows

Scorpions Add Dates To U.S. Fall Tour

Papa Roach Singer Feared For His Voice Over Emergency Surgery

Alice Cooper Says That Johnny Depp Is A Real Guitarist

Stevie Nicks TV Block This Weekend For Her Birthday

Rob Zombie Preparing To Mix New Studio Album

Singled Out: David Perry's Fighting For The Moment

- more

Page Too News Stories
More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.