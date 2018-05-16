Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour?

Anthony confirmed Sammy Hagar recollections of the 2004 reunion tour which the singer chronicled in his autobiography "Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock".

Anthony was asked about it during the interview and He said, "Eddie was in bad shape. We did 80 shows and had to pull the plug because it was just too much work. And I hated having to wake up the day of the show and think, 'Which Eddie Van Halen are we going to get today? The Jekyll or the Hyde?'"