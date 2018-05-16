News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Papa Roach Singer Feared For His Voice Over Emergency Surgery
05-16-2018
.
Papa Roach

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix opened up to 93.3 WMMR in Philadelphia about the emergency vocal surgery that he had to undergo last August, which forced them off the road.

He said (via Metal Hammer), "In the recovery process, you don't speak. I didn't speak for two weeks before the surgery, because I tried to get the swelling to go down. It didn't go down, so I had to get surgery, so it was three more weeks of no speaking - that was intense.

"But in the recovery process, you try everything to avoid heartburn. So I cut out coffee, tomatoes - all those things that gave me heartburn. Now it's just a matter of just living more of a disciplined life as far as the food I eat. I don't drink alcohol, so that's not an issue to me. I'm just taking care of myself."

He admitted that he was scared. Adding, "You just don't know if your voice is going to show up again. But luckily, I had one of the best surgeons in the business. She did Steven Tyler's, Adele's and Meghan Trainor's surgery.

"I've learned a lot about myself and my emotions, but also a lot about my voice and the importance of being able to live a life to support my career."

Papa Roach MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Papa Roach T-shirts and Posters

More Papa Roach News

