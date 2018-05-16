News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: David Perry's Fighting For The Moment
05-16-2018
David Perry

David Perry recently released his new album "Rise" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us the story behind the song "Fighting For The Moment." Here is the story:

The song, "Fighting For The Moment", is a message to my father whom was taken from us tragically when I was 8 years old. I've had a burning desire to make my father proud of me since I was a child. I've had an incredible life journey that has included 4 years on The USS OLYMPIA nuclear submarine. It was there where I served alongside the greatest men I've ever known . After the military I suffered a traumatic head injury while in college. I have struggled with bipolar disorder since childhood. The struggle and journey of my life is the song Fighting For The Moment. This song is a reminder of the journey and the love and passion I have for music. My son Matthew Perry an up an coming rap artist is featured on the song as well and I could not be more proud of the passion he delivers .I hope "Fighting For The Moment" inspires my those that hear it to never give up on life and their dreams. The truth is I believe we are all Fighting for something , that's what makes life and the journey so incredible. Never stop believing in yourself there is a light at the end of the journey.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

