News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Diamond Head Launching North American Tour
05-18-2018
.
Diamond Head

NWOBHM legends Diamond Head will be returning to North American next week to launch a short series of live dates including an appearance at this year's Rocklahoma.

The band is hard at work on the follow up to their 2016 self-titled album and will be taking a short break to head across the pond to play to American fans this spring.

They will be kicking things off on May 24th in Austin at The Lost Well and will wrap up the short trek on June 2nd at The Forge in Joliet, IL. Guitarist Brian Tatler had this to say: "'Diamond Head are looking forward to returning to the United States to play at Rocklahoma and five other dates in Texas, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Illinois.

"We were booked to play at last years Rocklahoma but a storm arrived while we were waiting to set up and the festival decided to cancel all the bands for the rest of the evening. It is in hurricane alley after all, I am hoping this time we have good weather."

5/24 - The Lost Well, Austin TX
5/26 - Rocklahoma, Pryor OK
5/29 - Token Lounge, Westland MI
5/30 - Jergels, Pittsburgh PH
6/01 - Q&Z Expo Center, Ringle Wi
6/02 - The Forge, Joliet IL

Diamond Head MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Diamond Head T-shirts and Posters

More Diamond Head News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Diamond Head Launching North American Tour

NWOBHM Legends Diamond Head Announce U.S. Tour


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album- Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death- Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Stone Temple Pilots Preview TV Concert Special- Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour?- Classic David Bowie Concert Set For Release- Rolling Stones- more

Queen Release 1st Trailer For Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic- Axl Rose Misrepresented Says Guns N' Roses Star- Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Planning Epic Track- more

Page Too:
Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album

Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death

Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Yanny Vs Laurel Phenomenon Explained

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Release Tour Preview

Pop Evil Release 'A Crime To Remember' Video

Tremonti Unplug For Cover Of Classic Song From The Cars

The Black Dahlia Murder Launching North American Tour

Devildriver Talk Special Guests In New Outlaws Video Promo

Diamond Head Launching North American Tour

The English Beat Announce Tour For First Album Since 1982

Body Count Recruit SVU Star To Star In New Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.