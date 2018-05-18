The Black Dahlia Murder Launching North American Tour

That short headline trek is scheduled to begin on May 19th at the Red Carpet Nightclub in St. Cloud, MN and will be wrapping up on June 1st at Ground Zero in Traverse, MI.

The Black Dahlia Murder will then team up with Whitechapel for a coheadlining tour that will feature the band playing their latest album "Nightbringers" in full during the shows.

The coheadlining tour will feature support from Fleshgod Apocalypse, Aversions Crown, and Shadow Of Intent and will be kicking off on June 8th at the House of Blues in Chicago.



The Black Dahlia Murder w/ Homewrecker:

5/19/2018 Red Carpet Nightclub - St. Cloud, MN

5/20/2018 The Aquarium - Fargo, ND

5/22/2018 Pub Station - Billings, MT

5/23/2018 The Pin - Spokane, WA

5/24/2018 Modified Ghost Fest - Vancouver, BC

5/26/2018 Dicken's - Calgary, AB

5/27/2018 O'Brien's - Saskatoon, SK

5/28/2018 The Park Theater - Winnipeg, MB

5/29/2018 Crocks - Thunder Bay, ON

5/30/2018 The Working Class - Timmons, ON

5/31/2018 Club 151 - North Bay, ON

6/01/2018 Ground Zero - Traverse, MI

The Black Dahlia Murder w/ Whitechapel, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Aversions Crown, Shadow Of Intent:

6/08/2018 House of Blues - Chicago, IL

6/09/2018 Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH

6/10/2018 St Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

6/12/2018 The Opera House - Toronto, ON

6/13/2018 Funk N Waffles - Rochester, NY

6/14/2018 Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

6/15/2018 Stage 48 - New York, NY

6/16/2018 Trocadero Theatre - Philadelphia, PA

6/17/2018 Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

6/19/2018 The NorVa Theatre - Norfolk, VA

6/20/2018 Tarheel - Jacksonville, NC

6/22/2018 Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

6/23/2018 Revolution Live - Fort Lauderdale, FL

6/24/2018 Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

6/26/2018 Basement East - Nashville, TN

6/27/2018 Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

6/28/2018 White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

6/29/2018 Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

6/30/2018 Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

7/02/2018 El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NM

7/03/2018 The Pressroom - Phoenix, AZ

7/05/2018 Strummer's - Fresno, CA

7/06/2018 House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

7/07/2018 The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

7/08/2018 Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

7/10/2018 Ogden Theater - Denver, CO

7/11/2018 The Truman - Kansas City, MO

7/12/2018 Icon Lounge - Sioux Falls, SD

7/13/2018 Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

7/14/2018 Rock USA - Oshkosh, WI *

** THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER only