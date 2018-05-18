News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Black Dahlia Murder Launching North American Tour
05-18-2018
.
The Black Dahlia Murder

The Black Dahlia Murder are preparing to hit the road for a long line of dates, kicking off a North American tour this weekend with a two-week run of headlining shows with support from Homewrecker.

That short headline trek is scheduled to begin on May 19th at the Red Carpet Nightclub in St. Cloud, MN and will be wrapping up on June 1st at Ground Zero in Traverse, MI.

The Black Dahlia Murder will then team up with Whitechapel for a coheadlining tour that will feature the band playing their latest album "Nightbringers" in full during the shows.

The coheadlining tour will feature support from Fleshgod Apocalypse, Aversions Crown, and Shadow Of Intent and will be kicking off on June 8th at the House of Blues in Chicago.

The Black Dahlia Murder w/ Homewrecker:
5/19/2018 Red Carpet Nightclub - St. Cloud, MN
5/20/2018 The Aquarium - Fargo, ND
5/22/2018 Pub Station - Billings, MT
5/23/2018 The Pin - Spokane, WA
5/24/2018 Modified Ghost Fest - Vancouver, BC
5/26/2018 Dicken's - Calgary, AB
5/27/2018 O'Brien's - Saskatoon, SK
5/28/2018 The Park Theater - Winnipeg, MB
5/29/2018 Crocks - Thunder Bay, ON
5/30/2018 The Working Class - Timmons, ON
5/31/2018 Club 151 - North Bay, ON
6/01/2018 Ground Zero - Traverse, MI

The Black Dahlia Murder w/ Whitechapel, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Aversions Crown, Shadow Of Intent:
6/08/2018 House of Blues - Chicago, IL
6/09/2018 Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH
6/10/2018 St Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI
6/12/2018 The Opera House - Toronto, ON
6/13/2018 Funk N Waffles - Rochester, NY
6/14/2018 Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA
6/15/2018 Stage 48 - New York, NY
6/16/2018 Trocadero Theatre - Philadelphia, PA
6/17/2018 Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
6/19/2018 The NorVa Theatre - Norfolk, VA
6/20/2018 Tarheel - Jacksonville, NC
6/22/2018 Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL
6/23/2018 Revolution Live - Fort Lauderdale, FL
6/24/2018 Masquerade - Atlanta, GA
6/26/2018 Basement East - Nashville, TN
6/27/2018 Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA
6/28/2018 White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX
6/29/2018 Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX
6/30/2018 Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX
7/02/2018 El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NM
7/03/2018 The Pressroom - Phoenix, AZ
7/05/2018 Strummer's - Fresno, CA
7/06/2018 House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA
7/07/2018 The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA
7/08/2018 Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA
7/10/2018 Ogden Theater - Denver, CO
7/11/2018 The Truman - Kansas City, MO
7/12/2018 Icon Lounge - Sioux Falls, SD
7/13/2018 Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN
7/14/2018 Rock USA - Oshkosh, WI *
** THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER only

The Black Dahlia Murder MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

The Black Dahlia Murder T-shirts and Posters

More The Black Dahlia Murder News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Black Dahlia Murder Launching North American Tour

The Black Dahlia Murder Plan Special Summer Slaughter Tour Set


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album- Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death- Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Stone Temple Pilots Preview TV Concert Special- Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour?- Classic David Bowie Concert Set For Release- Rolling Stones- more

Queen Release 1st Trailer For Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic- Axl Rose Misrepresented Says Guns N' Roses Star- Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Planning Epic Track- more

Page Too:
Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album

Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death

Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Yanny Vs Laurel Phenomenon Explained

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Release Tour Preview

Pop Evil Release 'A Crime To Remember' Video

Tremonti Unplug For Cover Of Classic Song From The Cars

The Black Dahlia Murder Launching North American Tour

Devildriver Talk Special Guests In New Outlaws Video Promo

Diamond Head Launching North American Tour

The English Beat Announce Tour For First Album Since 1982

Body Count Recruit SVU Star To Star In New Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.