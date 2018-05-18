|
The Black Dahlia Murder Launching North American Tour
The Black Dahlia Murder are preparing to hit the road for a long line of dates, kicking off a North American tour this weekend with a two-week run of headlining shows with support from Homewrecker. That short headline trek is scheduled to begin on May 19th at the Red Carpet Nightclub in St. Cloud, MN and will be wrapping up on June 1st at Ground Zero in Traverse, MI. The Black Dahlia Murder will then team up with Whitechapel for a coheadlining tour that will feature the band playing their latest album "Nightbringers" in full during the shows. The coheadlining tour will feature support from Fleshgod Apocalypse, Aversions Crown, and Shadow Of Intent and will be kicking off on June 8th at the House of Blues in Chicago. The Black Dahlia Murder w/ Whitechapel, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Aversions Crown, Shadow Of Intent:
