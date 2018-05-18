News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The English Beat Announce Tour For First Album Since 1982
05-18-2018
English Beat

The English Beat are not only preparing to release their first new studio album since 1982, the band led by Dave Wakeling have announce a U.S. tour to support the effort.

The band will be releasing the new album, entitled "Here We Go Love" on June 15th. It is the very long-awaited follow up to their 1982 album "Special Beat Service".

The trek will be kicking off on June 21st in Falls Church, VA at the State Theatre and will be concluding on August 24th in Sacramento, CA at the Ace of Spades.

They will also play a couple of southern California shows this week including San Juan Capistrano, tonight (May 18th) at the Coach House and Hermosa Beach, CA at Saint Rocke on Saturday (May 19th).

English Beat feat. Dave Wakeling Live Dates
May 18 San Juan Capistrano, CA Coach House
May 19 Hermosa Beach, CA Saint Rocke
June 21 Falls Church, VA State Theatre
June 22 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
June 23 Boston, MA The Sinclair
June 24 Brooklyn, NY The Bell House
June 28 Pasadena, CA The Rose
June 29 Big Bear Lake, CA The Cave
June 30 Riverside, CA Romano's
July 6 Chicago, IL The Metro
July 7 Minneapolis, MN First Ave
July 10 Kent, OH The Kent Stage
July 11 Milwaukee, WI Turner Ballroom
July 12 Omaha, NE The Slowdown
July 15 Denver, CO The Gothic
July 16 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
July 18 Salem, OR Salem's Riverfront Park
July 19 Orange, CA Irvine Regional Park
July 20 Seattle, WA The Showbox
July 25 Dallas, TX The Kessler
July 26 Austin, TX The Scoot Inn
July 27 Houston, TX Heights Theatre
July 29 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
July 30 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
August 7 Nantucket, MA The Chicken Box
August 8 Nantucket, MA The Chicken Box
August 9 Truro, MA Payomet PAC
August 10 Kingston, RI Ocean Mist
August 17 Santa Cruz, CA (FREE SHOW) Santa Cruz Boardwalk
August 24 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
Nov 3 Punta Cana, DR 80's In The Sand

English Beat MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

English Beat T-shirts and Posters

More English Beat News

