The English Beat Announce Tour For First Album Since 1982

The band will be releasing the new album, entitled "Here We Go Love" on June 15th. It is the very long-awaited follow up to their 1982 album "Special Beat Service".

The trek will be kicking off on June 21st in Falls Church, VA at the State Theatre and will be concluding on August 24th in Sacramento, CA at the Ace of Spades.

They will also play a couple of southern California shows this week including San Juan Capistrano, tonight (May 18th) at the Coach House and Hermosa Beach, CA at Saint Rocke on Saturday (May 19th).

English Beat feat. Dave Wakeling Live Dates

May 18 San Juan Capistrano, CA Coach House

May 19 Hermosa Beach, CA Saint Rocke

June 21 Falls Church, VA State Theatre

June 22 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

June 23 Boston, MA The Sinclair

June 24 Brooklyn, NY The Bell House

June 28 Pasadena, CA The Rose

June 29 Big Bear Lake, CA The Cave

June 30 Riverside, CA Romano's

July 6 Chicago, IL The Metro

July 7 Minneapolis, MN First Ave

July 10 Kent, OH The Kent Stage

July 11 Milwaukee, WI Turner Ballroom

July 12 Omaha, NE The Slowdown

July 15 Denver, CO The Gothic

July 16 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

July 18 Salem, OR Salem's Riverfront Park

July 19 Orange, CA Irvine Regional Park

July 20 Seattle, WA The Showbox

July 25 Dallas, TX The Kessler

July 26 Austin, TX The Scoot Inn

July 27 Houston, TX Heights Theatre

July 29 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

July 30 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

August 7 Nantucket, MA The Chicken Box

August 8 Nantucket, MA The Chicken Box

August 9 Truro, MA Payomet PAC

August 10 Kingston, RI Ocean Mist

August 17 Santa Cruz, CA (FREE SHOW) Santa Cruz Boardwalk

August 24 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

Nov 3 Punta Cana, DR 80's In The Sand