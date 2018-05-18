Tremonti Unplug For Cover Of Classic Song From The Cars

"With everyone doing covers these days, it seems like the 'in' thing," says Tremonti while introducing the song "We're going to do a cover; when I was growing up, this was one of my favourite tunes, and I think you'll recognize it."

"Just What I Needed" was the lead single from The Cars' 1978 self-titled debut; the US Top 30 single helped propel the record to No. 18 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 6 million copies.

On hand to promote the group's forthcoming album, "A Dying Machine", the Tremonti duo also delivered an unplugged version of the project's lead single, "Take You With Me."