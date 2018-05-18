Yanny Vs Laurel Phenomenon Explained 05-18-2018

Do you hear "Yanny" or "Laurel"? that is the question currently raging on social media and Danny Aronson, CEO of EVEN, the company creating headphones known as "glasses for your ears" has explained the technical reasons for the phenomenon. Here is a brief summery: For starters, what you hear depends on which frequencies your brain emphasizes. In a noisy recording, there are lots of different frequencies captured. Higher frequency sounds in the recording make people hear "Yanny," whereas lower frequencies cause others to hear "Laurel." What you hear also depends on your age. Older adults often start losing their hearing within the higher-frequency range, meaning it's possible that more young people hear "Yanny." There are also other technical explanations. For example, what you hear might have to do with your speakers, headphones, or the acoustics in the room. There's also the question of what platform you heard the recording on first â€" the differences in the audio could have something to do with how Twitter or Instagram compresses video files. Aronson went into some more details with Hellogiggles.



