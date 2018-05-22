News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler's Late Night TV Appearance Goes Online
05-22-2018
.
Steven Tyler

(hennemusic) Steven Tyler was among the guests on the May 17 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Late Show With James Corden, and video from the broadcast is streaming online.

The Aerosmith rocker joined Corden for a Truth Or Dare-like game called "Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts", in which the two pose very personal questions to each other and the choice is simple: answer honestly or eat what's in front of you - which was a table of frightening food choices including a block of head cheese, cow intestines, Vienna sausage juice, and pig jelly, among others.

Among the questions Tyler faced in the challenge were: "How much have you spent on drugs in your lifetime?", "Rank all the other members of Aerosmith in order of talent", and whether or not he has ever hit on his daughter Liv Tyler's movie star friends.

The singer later returned for the show's regular couch interview portion alongside fellow guest and Deadpool 2 star Morena Baccarin, where he shared tales of visits to Disney World and the time he crashed a bar to join a cover band while they were in the middle of an Aerosmith classic. Watch his appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Steven Tyler MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Steven Tyler T-shirts and Posters

More Steven Tyler News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler's Late Night TV Appearance Goes Online

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler's Daughters Wish Him A Happy 70th Birthday

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Releases 'Out On A Limb' Doc Trailer

Steven Tyler Day In Nashville For Film Festival Doc Premiere

Aerosmith Frontman Steven Tyler Announces Solo Tour

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Featured In Two Super Bowl Commercials

Steven Tyler's Raises $2.4 Million for Sex Abuse Victims

Steven Tyler Announces Inaugural Janie's Fund Gala

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Launches Shelter for Abused Women 2017 In Review

Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation Over Tour Cancelation 2017 In Review


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Go Behind The Scenes Of Reunion Tour- Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album- Megadeth's Nick Menza Final Recording Up For Free Download- more

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise TV Appearance- Guns N' Roses Previously Unseen 'It's So Easy' Video- Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed- more

Guns N' Roses Add New Reunion Tour Leg- Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Stars Guest In Ghost's New Video- Ozzy's Son Jack Addresses Divorce- Clutch Streaming New Song- more

Page Too:
Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Go Behind The Scenes Of Reunion Tour

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album

Megadeth's Nick Menza Final Recording Up For Free Download

Journey Star Says They Have Ideas For New Music

Stone Temple Pilots' DeLeo Wasn't Close To Scott Weiland At The End

Pink Floyd Star Plays Band's Vintage Material At Tour Opener

Metallica Share Live 'Creeping Death' Video

Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler's Late Night TV Appearance Goes Online

Myles Kennedy Releases Year Of The Tiger Documentary

The Offspring Almost Done With Long Awaited New Album

Singled Out: Mick McMains' Time Well Wasted

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance

- more

Page Too News Stories
Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.