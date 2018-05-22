Pink Floyd Star Plays Band's Vintage Material At Tour Opener

Billed as Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets - after the group's second album - the project focuses on the group's seminal series of groundbreaking albums in the mid-1960s while marking the drummer's first live musical outing since Pink Floyd played at the 2005 Live 8 concert in London.

Mason was joined at Dingwalls by a lineup that includes Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, Lee Harris of the Blockheads, bassist Guy Pratt and composer Dom Beken, a collaborator with late Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright.

The band's 18-song set opened with "Interstellar Overdrive" from Pink Floyd's 1967 debut, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn", and featured a pair of non-album singles from the era, including "Arnold Layne" and "See Emily Play."

In keeping with the live project's mandate, Mason delivered tunes that originally appeared on six of Pink Floyd's first seven albums during the event, with the most recent songs from 1972's "Obscured By Clouds."

"Thank you for coming along tonight, it was fun," posted Mason after the show. Watch videos from the show here.