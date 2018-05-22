News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Offspring Almost Done With Long Awaited New Album
05-22-2018
The Offspring

The Offspring guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman spoke to ABC Radio and revealed that the band is almost done with their new album and hope to release it this fall.

The new effort will be the follow-up to their 2012 album "Days Go By" and will feature the group's 2015 single "Coming for You," which Noodles says shows fans the music direction of the upcoming record.
He said, "'Coming for You' is one of the songs that's gonna be on this record. I think that's a pretty good [indication] of where to start, what the record's gonna sound like. But...we always throw a curve ball here and there," he adds. "It's fun for us to do, we think it keeps the fans interested to see what we're gonna do next."

He also had this to say about the status of the new album, "We've got about 10 to 12 songs either done or almost there. We're looking to put something out hopefully this fall."

