News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Butcher Babies Release 'Look What We've Done' Video
05-28-2018
.
Butcher Babies

Butcher Babies have release a new documentary style music video for their single "Look What We've Done". The song comes from their latest album "Lilith".

Singer Heidi Shepherd had this to say about the clip, "Our new docu-video Look What We've Done gives a behind-the-scenes look as to what emotions a tour might bring when the curtains close and real life settles in. When the accolades of the stage and energy of the crowd are gone; when you retreat to your bunk and the loneliness sets in. Where you miss your family, your friends and your loved ones. We touch on when conditions out of your control can make or break your stride. This gives an inside peek as to what keeps us going and how we deal with the extreme highs and extreme lows. The reality behind the stage."

Co-frontwoman Carla Harvey added, "When we started Butcher Babies, I don't think that either Heidi or I had much interest in creating ballads. However over the years our palates expanded and we really began to embrace emoting passion through our singing voices in addition to our screaming voices.

"Look What We've Done takes the listener on a journey through our current emotions, after making music and traveling the world together for nearly a decade. We really wanted a video that would take the viewer on a visual journey with us through an authentic tour experience. Having a videographer accompany us on our latest run in Europe was the perfect fit! Ride along with us as we elate in the highs of touring: sold out shows, exploring new cities, the camaraderie. Stick around for the rough stuff: extreme weather, fatigue, loneliness...Look what we've done!" Watch the video here.

Butcher Babies MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Butcher Babies T-shirts and Posters

More Butcher Babies News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Butcher Babies Release 'Look What We've Done' Video


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Def Leppard Confirm Reason For Phil Collen Leaving Tour- Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch- Iron Maiden Break Out Rarities For Summer Tour Kick Off- more

Guns N' Roses Add Rarely Seen Videos Online- Journey's Cain and Schon Settled Their Differences Following Feud- Rolling Stones Release Live Video For Rarely Performed Song- more

Def Leppard Guitarist Drops Off Tour With Journey- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour- Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert- more

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'- A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video- Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer- more

Ozzy Osbourne Classic Inspired Ghost's Rats- Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery- Korn Writing Music For Next Studio Album Says Frontman- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Def Leppard Confirm Reason For Phil Collen Leaving Tour

Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch

Iron Maiden Break Out Rarities For Summer Tour Kick Off

Billy Corgan Says Metal A Victim Of 'Weird Class Politics'

John Mayall Postpones Tour For Health Reasons

Butcher Babies Release 'Look What We've Done' Video

Public Image Ltd Announce 40th Anniversary Box Set

Soulwax Streaming New Song 'Essential Three'

Guns N' Roses Add Rarely Seen Videos Online

Journey's Cain and Schon Settled Their Differences Following Feud

Rolling Stones Release Live Video For Rarely Performed Song

Between The Buried And Me Leads Summer Slaughter Tour Lineup

- more

Page Too News Stories
Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.