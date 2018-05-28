Public Image Ltd Announce 40th Anniversary Box Set 05-28-2018

. (Funhouse) Following the demise of the Sex Pistols, frontman John Lydon (a.k.a. Johnny Rotten) moved on with the formation of Public Image Ltd and to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the group, they are releasing a new box set. The Public Image is Rotten(Songs from the Heart) Box Set is set to be released on July 20, 2018 presented as a 5CD/2DVD set and a 6LP vinyl collection. We were sent the following details and track details for both sets: The box set will feature the PiL Singles Collection (1978-2015), B-sides, Rarities and Radio Sessions, 12" Mixes, Unreleased Mixes and Tracks and a Live concert from New York Ritz in July 1989. The DVD includes PiL promo videos + footage from the BBC's Top Of The Popsand Old Grey Whistle Test. Just in case that isn't enough they've included two legendary live concerts, the first PiL's appearance at the Tallinn Rock Summer Festival in Estonia 1988 (still part of the USSR at the time) and the second from 2013's Enmore Theatre in Australia during the This is PiLtour.



The box set coincides with the release of a career-spanning documentary film about Public Image Ltd (also titled The Public Image is Rotten), which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York last year and then had its European premiere at London's Raindance Festival in 2017. Directed by Tabbert Fiiller, it will be released later this year in select theaters. BOX SET TRACK LISTING



CD VERSION

CD1

Public Image Ltd - Singles 1978-2015

1. Public Image

2. Death Disco

3. Memories

4. Flowers of Romance

5. This is Not a Love Song

6. Bad Life

7. Rise

8. Home

9. Seattle

10. The Body

11. Disappointed

12. Warrior

13. Don't Ask Me

14. Cruel

15. One Drop

16. Reggie Song

17. Out of the Woods

18. Double Trouble



CD2

Public Image Ltd - B-sides, Rarities & Radio Sessions

B-sides

1. The Cowboy Song

2. Half Mix / Megga Mix

3. Another

4. Home is Where the Heart is

5. Blue Water

6. Question Mark

7. Selfish Rubbish

8. USLS1 (mix)

9. Turkey Tits

Rarities

10. Pied Piper

11. Criminal

Radio Sessions

12. Poptones - BBC, John Peel Sessions (1979)

13. Careering - BBC, John Peel Sessions (1979)

14. Chant - BBC, John Peel Sessions (1979)

15. Cruel - BBC, Mark Goodier Live Session 1992

16. Acid Drops - BBC, Mark Goodier Live Session 1992

17. Love Hope - BBC, Mark Goodier Live Session 1992



CD3

Public Image Limited - 12" Mixes & Dance Tracks

1. Death Disco (12")

2. Flowers of Romance (Instrumental)

3. This is Not a Love Song (12")

4. Rise (Bob Clearmountain Mix)

5. Seattle(US Remix 12")

6. The Body (US Remix Extended 12")

7. Disappointed (12")

8. Happy (US Remix 12")

9. Warrior (Extended 12" Mix)

10. Lollipop Opera

11. Shoom (from What The World…)

+

Bonus Tracks

12. Death Disco (Original Monitor Mix)

13. This is Not a Love Song (12" Remix)



CD4

Public Image Ltd - Unreleased Mixes & Tracks

1. Annalisa ("New Mix" - Townhouse 1979)

2. Albatross ("Monitor Mix" 1979)

3. Careering (Live Paris 1980) (Previously Unreleased)

4. Banging The Door (Alternative Mix, Townhouse 1980) (aka The Door)

5. Vampire (Unreleased Track - Townhouse 1981)

6. Nineteen Eighty One (Original Version, Townhouse 1981)

7. Bad Night (Unreleased Track - Park South 1983)

8. Things in E (aka Ease) (Alternative Laswell mix 1985)

9. Can you Feel the Fours (Unreleased Instrumental - Farmhouse 1987)

10. Open and Revolving (Alternative Mix - Farmhouse 1987) (aka Spy Thriller)

11. Kashmir (Unreleased Renovations Mix 1987) (Instrumental)

12. Cajun (Unreleased Bill Laswell Instrumental 1988)

13. Worry ("Ruff Mix" - Advision 1988)

14. Think Tank ("Outtake" - Eldorado 1991)



CD5

Public Image Ltd - Live @ New York Ritz - July 16th 1989

1. Warrior(with intro)

2. Happy

3. This is Not a Love Song

4. Home

5. Round

6. Brave New World

7. Same Old Story

8. The Body

9. Open & Revolving

10. Rise

11. Disappointed

12. Public Image

13. Seattle

14. World Destruction



Public Image Ltd - DVD 1

Promo videos

1. Public Image

2. Death Disco

3. This is Not a Love Song

4. This is Not a Love Song (live in Tokyo)

5. Bad Life

6. Rise

7. Home

8. Seattle

9. The Body (uncensored)

10. Disappointed

11. Warrior

12. Don't Ask Me

13. Cruel

14. Covered

15. One Drop

16. Reggie Song

17. Out of the Woods

18. Lollipop Opera (unreleased)

19. Double Trouble

20. Bettie Page

21. The One



Tallinn Rock Summer Festival, Estonia August 26th 1988

(intro)

1. Public Image

2. FFF

3. Seattle

4. Home

5. Bags

6. Rise

7. Hard Times

8. Religion

9. Rules & Regulations

10. Angry

11. Open & Revolving

12. Holidays In The Sun

13. The Body

14. World Destruction



Public Image Ltd - DVD 2

BBC TV Performances - Archive

1. Death Disco - BBC, Top of the Pops 1979

2. Poptones - BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1980

3. Careering - BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1980

4. Flowers of Romance - BBC, Top of the Pops 1981

5. Rise - BBC, Top of the Pops 1986

6. Home - BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1986

7. Round - BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1986

8. Disappointed - The Late Show 1989



Sydney, Enmore Theatre, Australia, April 10th 2013

1. Four Enclosed Walls

2. Albatross

3. Deeper Water

4. Memories

5. Reggie Song

6. Disappointed

7. Warrior

8. Flowers of Romance

9. One Drop

10. Death Disco

11. This is Not a Love Song

12. Public Image

13. Out of the Woods

14. Rise

15. Open Up





LP VERSION



Record 1: Singles 1978-1989

A

1. Public Image

2. Death Disco

3. Memories

4. Flowers of Romance

5. This is Not a Love Song

6. Bad Life

B

1. Rise

2. Home

3. Seattle

4. The Body

5. Disappointed Record 2: Singles 1989-2015

A

1. Warrior

2. Don't Ask Me

3. Cruel

4. One Drop

B

1. Reggie Song

2. Out of the Woods

3. Double Trouble



Record 3: B-sides

A

1. The Cowboy Song

2. Half Mix / Megga Mix

3. Another

4. Home is Where the Heart is

B

1. Blue Water

2. Question Mark

3. Selfish Rubbish

4. USLS1

5. Turkey Tits



Record 4: 12" Mixes & Dance Tracks

A

1. Death Disco (12")

2. This is Not a Love Song (12")

3. Flowers of Romance (instrumental)

4. Rise (Bob Clearmountain Mix)

B

1. Seattle (US Remix 12")

2. The Body (US Remix Extended 12")

3. Disappointed (12")



Record 5: 12" Mixes & Dance Tracks

A

1. Happy (US Remix 12")

2. Warrior (Extended 12" Mix)

3. Lollipop Opera (from This is PiL)



B

1. Shoom (from What The World Needs Now…)

Bonus Tracks

2. Death Disco (Original Monitor Mix)

3. This is Not a Love Song (12" Remix)



Record 6: Unreleased Mixes and Tracks

A

1. Annalisa ("New Mix" - Townhouse 1979)

2. Banging The Door (Alternative Mix, Townhouse

1980) (aka The Door)

3. Vampire (Unreleased Track - Townhouse 1981)

4. Nineteen Eighty One (Original Version, Townhouse

1981)

5. Bad Night (Unreleased Track - Park South 1983)

B

1. Can you Feel the Fours (Unreleased Instrumental -

Farmhouse 1987)

2. Open and Revolving (Alternative Mix - Farmhouse

1987) (aka Spy Thriller)

3. Kashmir (Unreleased Renovations Mix 1987)

(Instrumental)

4. Cajun (Unreleased Bill Laswell Instrumental 1988)

5. Think Tank ("Outtake" - Eldorado 1991) Funhouse submitted this story.

