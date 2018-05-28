Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch

05-28-2018

.

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones were joined by Florence + The Machine singer Florence Welch for a performance of their 1971 classic, "Wild Horses", during the second of two shows at London Stadium on May 25.



Welch's band were the opening act for the latest show on the Stones' No Filter European tour, and the rocker says she was thrilled to follow-up a 2012 appearance with the group after being a lifelong fan.



"I was brought up with The Rolling Stones because my Dad was a Stones man," Welch explains in an official video released by the band. "They've been a massive influence; I mean still, to this day, the music I'm making is influenced by them. I've been a fan my whole life but there's something magical about being up there with them."



"Thank you to Florence + The Machine for an amazing set and stunning performance on Wild Horses!," posted the Stones on social media after the show.



The Rolling Stones opened their summer tour at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland on May 17; the 14-show series marks band's first appearances in the UK in five years; stops in Germany, France and the Czech Republic will precede the trek's finale in Warsaw, Poland on July 8. Watch video of the performance and interview with Welch here.