Soulwax Streaming New Song 'Essential Three'
05-28-2018
Soulwax

Soulwax are giving fans another taste of their forthcoming album with the release of a new track called "Essential Three". The new record, entitled "Essential LP" is set to hit stores on June 22nd.

The band provided these background comments about the new album, "When we were approached to make an Essential Mix for the BBC in May 2017, we chose to do what every sane human being would do, we decided to lock ourselves into our studio for two weeks and make an hour of new music based around the word 'Essential', instead of preparing a mix of already existing music.

"The product of this otherwise unwise decision is something we ended up being very proud of and is now being released on the piece of plastic you're are currently holding in your hands." Listen to the new song here.

Soulwax MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Soulwax T-shirts and Posters

More Soulwax News

