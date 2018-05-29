News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Epica vs. Attack On Titan Set For Wide Release This Summer
05-29-2018
Epica

Epica fans from outside of Japan will soon be able to get their hands on the band's covers EP "Epica vs. Attack On Titan" which is set to be released on July 20th.

The EP was originally released just in Japan last December but will now see a wider release via Nuclear Blast. The EP features the band's take on the theme songs from the successful manga series "Attack On Titan".

Epica's Coen Janssen had this to say, "The Attack on Titan EP is a project very close to my heart. More than ever I was involved in arranging and producing and I am very proud of the result!

"Very cool to see how these Japanese anime-songs turned into Epica songs more and more every step of the way!!! I'm very excited that our Attack on Titan EP will be available outside of Japan!"
 
Tracklist:
01. Crimson Bow And Arrow
02. Wings Of Freedom
03. If Inside These Walls Was A House
04. Dedicate Your Heart!
05. Crimson Bow And Arrow (Instrumental)
06. Wings Of Freedom (Instrumental)
07. If Inside These Walls Was A House (Instrumental)
08. Dedicate Your Heart! (Instrumental)

