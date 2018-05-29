Fates Warning Release Live 'The Light and Shade of Things' Video

The album is set to hit stores on June 29th and the new live clip was edited by Chris Anderson with footage from Germany and several other locations from their recent European tour and the audio which was recorded in Milano, Italy on January 20th of this year.

Frontman Ray Alder had this to say, ""Hi everybody! We hope you've enjoyed 'Firefly' from the upcoming live release! We are really looking forward to the date when the new live album is finally out! In the meantime here's another track from 'Live Over Europe'... This is 'The Light And Shade Of Things' from our last album 'Theories Of Flight'. It features live shots from a few different shows around Europe. Enjoy!" here.