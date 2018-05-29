Havok, Extinction A.D. And Jungle Rot Plot Summer Tour

They are launching the tour to promote their 'Conformicide' album and will kick off the dates on July 13th in Portland, OR at the Analog Theater and wrap up on August 5th in Denver, CO at the Bluebird Theater.

Havok also revealed that they will be supporting Suicidal Tendencies during four Canadian shows in July including stops in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg.

The band will also be traveling to Mexico for four shows in next month including stops in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey. See all of their upcoming dates below:

Havok Mexico Tour Dates:

6/21 - Santiago de Queretaro, Queretaro - CIDEAA

6/22 - Guadalajara, Jalisco- Foro Independencia

6/23 - Monterrey, Nuevo Leon - Escena Monterrey

6/24 - Mexico City, Texcoco- Bajo Circuito

Havok North America Headline Tour Dates:

7/13 - Portland, OR - Analog Theater

7/14 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

7/15 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

7/21 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern

7/23 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

*7/24 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

7/25 - Lansing, MI - The Loft

7/26 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

7/27 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

7/29 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL

7/30 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

7/31 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus

8/02 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theatre

8/03 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

8/04 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

8/05 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

Suicidal Tendencies Tour Dates

7/17 - Vancouver, BC - Vouge Theater

7/19 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

7/20 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theater

7/22 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick Centre