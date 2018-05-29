Liam Gallagher Releases 'I've All I Need' Video

Directed by Charlie Lightening, the clip presents footage of the Oasis rocker in the studio, at home and on- and off-stage during his world tour in support of the project and features cameos by David Beckham, Stormzy, and Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters.

"As You Were" topped the UK album charts upon its release last fall and reached No. 30 on the US Billboard 200. Gallagher worked on the set with producers Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck) and Dan Grech-Marguerat (Radiohead, Mumford And Sons). Watch the video here.