Anthrax Frontman Sings National Anthem At Cubs Game

05-30-2018

.

(hennemusic) Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna delivered the U.S. national anthem at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on May 25 prior to the start of a major league baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants, and video from the event is available online.



Bandmate Scott Ian streamed Belladonna's performance live online before the guitarist himself had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at the legendary venue.



The rockers' early afternoon appearance at the ballpark was followed by a set at the city's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre as part of Anthrax's opening gig on the final North American tour by Slayer.



"Thank you Chicago!," posted Ian on social media. "Throwing from the rubber at Wrigley and then playing our biggest Chicago show ever! What a day!!!" Watch the anthem performance and Scott's pitch here.