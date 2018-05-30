Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Expand Tour Plans

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden offshoot British Lion have extended a fall 2018 tour with newly-announced dates in Canada and South America. Led by bassist Steve Harris, the events follow previously-revealed news of the band's first shows in Japan in late November.



The group will begin the fall run with a series of Canadian concerts where they'll be joined by Coney Hatch for gigs that start in Toronto, ON on November 1 before hitting Waterloo, Ottawa, Quebec City and Montreal.



British Lion will then head to South America for five shows, including three in Brazil (Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Porto Alegre) and appearances in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Santiago, Chile. See the dates and ticket details here.