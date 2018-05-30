Noel Gallagher Performance Of Oasis Classic Goes Online

The UK No. 1 tune was the fifth single from the group's second album, "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?", which went on to 14-time platinum status in the country for sales of almost half a million copies.

Oasis formed in Manchester in 1991 and went on to become one of the UK's biggest rock acts, led by Liam and brother Noel Gallagher. All seven of the group's studio albums reached UK No. 1 before they disbanded in 2009 after selling more than 70 million albums worldwide.

The BBC is also sharing footage of Noel Gallagher and The High Flying Birds performing their current single, "She Taught Me How To Fly", from their latest album, "Who Built The Moon?" Watch the footage here.