Rings Of Saturn Announce Band Lineup Change 05-30-2018

. Rings Of Saturn has announced another lineup change with the departure of guitarist Miles Dimitri and drummer Aaron Stechauner and they revealed who will be joining them. The band had this to say, "We wish both Aaron and Miles the best with their departure from Rings of Saturn and all their endeavors with Interloper. Interloper will be releasing an album in the future so we urge everyone to check them out! "For Ragefest we will be bringing back our good friend, and past Rings of Saturn guitarist, Joel Omans on guitar, along with the super shredder Yo Onityan from Japan! We feel that having two amazing guitarists shred up the stage will greatly add to the live performance of the band moving forward. Mike Caputo (Desecrate the Faith) will be tearing up the kit for Ragefest so please give him a warm welcome as well! "With Joel Omans back on board, working with Lucas Mann, we feel that we can really get back to our roots with the direction of the next Rings of Saturn album revisiting what made all our past albums so experimental, heavy, and unique for our listeners. We have also confirmed the following amazing musicians for guest slots on the next Rings of Saturn album so far with more to come. Charles Caswell (Berried Alive), Yo Onityan, Marco Pitruzzella (Lord Marco), and Dan Watson. In working with all these amazing musicians, we strongly feel that our next album will not only impress new and old fans alike, but will be our best album we put forth yet. Lastly, Lucas Mann will also be coming back on tour with the band on select tours playing either guitar or bass, so stay tuned for future announcements regarding that as they are made available. Most importantly, show some love to all the musicians showing off their incredible talents in the video below that were mentioned in this post! "Big thanks to all of our fans for their continued support of the band, and we look forward to the future."



