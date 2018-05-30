News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rings Of Saturn Announce Band Lineup Change
05-30-2018
.
Rings Of Saturn

Rings Of Saturn has announced another lineup change with the departure of guitarist Miles Dimitri and drummer Aaron Stechauner and they revealed who will be joining them.

The band had this to say, "We wish both Aaron and Miles the best with their departure from Rings of Saturn and all their endeavors with Interloper. Interloper will be releasing an album in the future so we urge everyone to check them out!

"For Ragefest we will be bringing back our good friend, and past Rings of Saturn guitarist, Joel Omans on guitar, along with the super shredder Yo Onityan from Japan! We feel that having two amazing guitarists shred up the stage will greatly add to the live performance of the band moving forward. Mike Caputo (Desecrate the Faith) will be tearing up the kit for Ragefest so please give him a warm welcome as well!

"With Joel Omans back on board, working with Lucas Mann, we feel that we can really get back to our roots with the direction of the next Rings of Saturn album revisiting what made all our past albums so experimental, heavy, and unique for our listeners. We have also confirmed the following amazing musicians for guest slots on the next Rings of Saturn album so far with more to come. Charles Caswell (Berried Alive), Yo Onityan, Marco Pitruzzella (Lord Marco), and Dan Watson. In working with all these amazing musicians, we strongly feel that our next album will not only impress new and old fans alike, but will be our best album we put forth yet. Lastly, Lucas Mann will also be coming back on tour with the band on select tours playing either guitar or bass, so stay tuned for future announcements regarding that as they are made available. Most importantly, show some love to all the musicians showing off their incredible talents in the video below that were mentioned in this post!

"Big thanks to all of our fans for their continued support of the band, and we look forward to the future."

Rings Of Saturn MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Rings Of Saturn T-shirts and Posters

More Rings Of Saturn News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Rings Of Saturn Announce Band Lineup Change


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Stone Temple Pilots Reveal Live 'Roll Me Under' Video- Metal Guitarist Dies After Fall From Mall Escalator- Eric Clapton Plays Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years- more

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour- UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After Tour- more

Def Leppard Confirm Reason For Phil Collen Leaving Tour- Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch- Iron Maiden Break Out Rarities For Summer Tour Kick Off- more

Guns N' Roses Add Rarely Seen Videos Online- Journey's Cain and Schon Settled Their Differences Following Feud- Rolling Stones Release Live Video For Rarely Performed Song- more

Def Leppard Guitarist Drops Off Tour With Journey- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour- Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Reveal Live 'Roll Me Under' Video

Metal Guitarist Dies After Fall From Mall Escalator

Eric Clapton Plays Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years

Emmure Members Return With New Band Painless

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Expand Tour Plans

Anthrax Frontman Sings National Anthem At Cubs Game

The Beach Boys To Be Honored On July 4th

Noel Gallagher Performance Of Oasis Classic Goes Online

Rings Of Saturn Announce Band Lineup Change

Singled Out: Rainbreakers' Heavy Soul

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence

John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour

- more

Page Too News Stories
Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.