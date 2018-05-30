Stone Temple Pilots Reveal Live 'Roll Me Under' Video

The tune followed the lead track, "Meadow", as the second song issued from the band's self-titled album featuring new singer Jeff Gutt. The rocker was discovered by a bassist Robert DeLeo after playing a show in Detroit with the Hollywood Vampires, even though he hadn't submitted one of the 15,000 audition tapes during an open online casting call by the group.

"Talk about a happy accident," explains Robert. "It was clear right away that Jeff had the range to sing vocally challenging songs like 'Piece Of Pie' and 'Interstate Love Song'. But we soon discovered that he also has a great ear for melody and knew how to write a song."

Gutt made his live debut with the group during an exclusive show at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA last November before Stone Temple Pilots launched a US tour with him at The Canyon in Santa Clarita, CA on March 2. Watch the video here.