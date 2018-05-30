News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Beach Boys To Be Honored On July 4th
05-30-2018
.
Beach Boys

The Beach Boys will not only be performing at this year's A Capitol Fourth concert in Washington D.C. this July 4th, the legendary band will also be honored with the National Artistic Achievement Award.

The special Independence Day concert will be broadcast live on PBS from the West lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building beginning at 8:00 PM Eastern which will be hosted by occasional Beach Boy and friend to the group, actor John Stamos.

Mike Love shared his excitement about the honor, "This is an extraordinary recognition for our band. We are grateful to everyone involved with A Capitol Fourth for this beautiful honor. The Beach Boys have been synonymous with 4th of July and performing on the West Lawn for decades now. It is an enormous source of pride."

Fans can also catch the iconic band live during their lengthy North American tour which is currently underway and ends in late September, followed by two shows at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in November. See all of the dates below:

The Beach Boys North American Tour Dates:
5/25 - Springfield, IL, Springfield Sliders Stadium
5/26 - Herrin, IL, HerrinFesta Italiana
6/1 - Omaha, NE, Holland Performing Arts Center
6/2 - Omaha, NE, Holland Performing Arts Center
6/3 - Omaha, NE, Holland Performing Arts Center
6/5 - Grand Forks, ND, Chester Fritz Auditorium
6/6 - Sioux Falls, SD, Mary W. Sommervold Hall at Washington Pavilion
6/7 - La Crosse, WI, La Crosse Center
6/8 - Wausau, WI, Grand Theatre
*6/9 - Fish Creek WI, Door Community Auditorium
6/22 - Reno, NV, Silver Legacy Casino
6/23 - Pala, CA, Starlight Theater
6/30 - Timmins, ON, Canada, Stars and Thunder Festival
7/1 - San Rafael, CA, Marin County Fair
7/13 - Fishers, IN, Conner Prairie
7/14 - Fishers, IN, Conner Prairie
7/15 - Fort Wayne, IN, Foellinger Theatre
7/17 - Interlochen, MI, Kresge Auditorium
7/18 - Sylvania, OH, Centennial Terrace
7/19 - Sterling Heights, MI, Michigan Lottery Amphitheater
7/20 - Rama, ON, Canada, Casino Rama
7/21 - Kemptville, ON, Canada, Kemptville Live Musical Festival
7/22 - Edmonton, AB, Canada, Edmonton Northlands Grounds
7/25 - Columbus, OH, Celeste Center
7/27 - New Buffalo, MI, Four Winds Casino
7/29 - Alton, IL, Liberty Bank Amphitheatre
8/2 - Fredericksburg, VA, Marks & Harrison Amphitheater
8/3 - Selbyville, DE, The Freeman Stage
8/4 - Lancaster, PA, American Music Theatre (two shows)
8/5 - Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center
8/7 - Nichols, NY, Tioga Downs
8/8 - Cohasset, MA, South Shore Music Circus
8/9 - Hampton Beach, NH, Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
8/10 - Hampton Beach, NH, Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
8/11 - Hyannis, MA, Cape Cod Melody Tent (two shows)
8/12 - Webster, MA, Indian Ranch Amphitheatre
8/14 - Bethlehem, PA, Sands Bethlehem Event Center
8/15 - Ridgefield, CT, Ridgefield Playhouse
8/16 - Farmingville, NY, Brookhaven Amphitheater
8/17 - Brooklyn, NY, Ford Amphitheater
8/18 - Ocean Grove, NJ, The Great Auditorium
8/20 - Ocean City, NJ, Ocean City Music Pier (two shows)
8/21 - Ocean City, NJ, Ocean City Music Pier (two shows)
8/24 - Highland Park, IL, Ravinia Pavilion
8/25 - Franklin, WI, Milwaukee County Sports Center
8/27 - St. Paul, MN, Minnesota State Fair
9/15 - Hutchinson, KS, Kansas State Fair
9/16 - Saratoga, CA, The Mountain Winery
9/21 - Santa Barbara, CA, The Granada Theatre
9/28 - Minot, ND, Norsk Hostfest
11/14 - Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium
11/15 - Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

Beach Boys MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Beach Boys T-shirts and Posters

More Beach Boys News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Beach Boys To Be Honored On July 4th

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson Appeals 'F' in High School for 'Surfin'

Beach Boys' Mike Love Playing Free In-Store Show

Weezer Release New Song 'Beach Boys' And Reveal Album Details

Avenged Sevenfold Cover the Beach Boys' 'God Only Knows'

Over 50 Beach Boys Rarities Included In 50th Anniversary Collection

The Beach Boys Launching Wild Honey World Tour

Beach Boys Making Pet Sounds Documentary Coming


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Stone Temple Pilots Reveal Live 'Roll Me Under' Video- Metal Guitarist Dies After Fall From Mall Escalator- Eric Clapton Plays Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years- more

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour- UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After Tour- more

Def Leppard Confirm Reason For Phil Collen Leaving Tour- Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch- Iron Maiden Break Out Rarities For Summer Tour Kick Off- more

Guns N' Roses Add Rarely Seen Videos Online- Journey's Cain and Schon Settled Their Differences Following Feud- Rolling Stones Release Live Video For Rarely Performed Song- more

Def Leppard Guitarist Drops Off Tour With Journey- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour- Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Reveal Live 'Roll Me Under' Video

Metal Guitarist Dies After Fall From Mall Escalator

Eric Clapton Plays Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years

Emmure Members Return With New Band Painless

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Expand Tour Plans

Anthrax Frontman Sings National Anthem At Cubs Game

The Beach Boys To Be Honored On July 4th

Noel Gallagher Performance Of Oasis Classic Goes Online

Rings Of Saturn Announce Band Lineup Change

Singled Out: Rainbreakers' Heavy Soul

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence

John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour

- more

Page Too News Stories
Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.