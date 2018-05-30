The Beach Boys To Be Honored On July 4th

The special Independence Day concert will be broadcast live on PBS from the West lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building beginning at 8:00 PM Eastern which will be hosted by occasional Beach Boy and friend to the group, actor John Stamos.

Mike Love shared his excitement about the honor, "This is an extraordinary recognition for our band. We are grateful to everyone involved with A Capitol Fourth for this beautiful honor. The Beach Boys have been synonymous with 4th of July and performing on the West Lawn for decades now. It is an enormous source of pride."

Fans can also catch the iconic band live during their lengthy North American tour which is currently underway and ends in late September, followed by two shows at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in November. See all of the dates below:

The Beach Boys North American Tour Dates:

5/25 - Springfield, IL, Springfield Sliders Stadium

5/26 - Herrin, IL, HerrinFesta Italiana

6/1 - Omaha, NE, Holland Performing Arts Center

6/2 - Omaha, NE, Holland Performing Arts Center

6/3 - Omaha, NE, Holland Performing Arts Center

6/5 - Grand Forks, ND, Chester Fritz Auditorium

6/6 - Sioux Falls, SD, Mary W. Sommervold Hall at Washington Pavilion

6/7 - La Crosse, WI, La Crosse Center

6/8 - Wausau, WI, Grand Theatre

*6/9 - Fish Creek WI, Door Community Auditorium

6/22 - Reno, NV, Silver Legacy Casino

6/23 - Pala, CA, Starlight Theater

6/30 - Timmins, ON, Canada, Stars and Thunder Festival

7/1 - San Rafael, CA, Marin County Fair

7/13 - Fishers, IN, Conner Prairie

7/14 - Fishers, IN, Conner Prairie

7/15 - Fort Wayne, IN, Foellinger Theatre

7/17 - Interlochen, MI, Kresge Auditorium

7/18 - Sylvania, OH, Centennial Terrace

7/19 - Sterling Heights, MI, Michigan Lottery Amphitheater

7/20 - Rama, ON, Canada, Casino Rama

7/21 - Kemptville, ON, Canada, Kemptville Live Musical Festival

7/22 - Edmonton, AB, Canada, Edmonton Northlands Grounds

7/25 - Columbus, OH, Celeste Center

7/27 - New Buffalo, MI, Four Winds Casino

7/29 - Alton, IL, Liberty Bank Amphitheatre

8/2 - Fredericksburg, VA, Marks & Harrison Amphitheater

8/3 - Selbyville, DE, The Freeman Stage

8/4 - Lancaster, PA, American Music Theatre (two shows)

8/5 - Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center

8/7 - Nichols, NY, Tioga Downs

8/8 - Cohasset, MA, South Shore Music Circus

8/9 - Hampton Beach, NH, Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

8/10 - Hampton Beach, NH, Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

8/11 - Hyannis, MA, Cape Cod Melody Tent (two shows)

8/12 - Webster, MA, Indian Ranch Amphitheatre

8/14 - Bethlehem, PA, Sands Bethlehem Event Center

8/15 - Ridgefield, CT, Ridgefield Playhouse

8/16 - Farmingville, NY, Brookhaven Amphitheater

8/17 - Brooklyn, NY, Ford Amphitheater

8/18 - Ocean Grove, NJ, The Great Auditorium

8/20 - Ocean City, NJ, Ocean City Music Pier (two shows)

8/21 - Ocean City, NJ, Ocean City Music Pier (two shows)

8/24 - Highland Park, IL, Ravinia Pavilion

8/25 - Franklin, WI, Milwaukee County Sports Center

8/27 - St. Paul, MN, Minnesota State Fair

9/15 - Hutchinson, KS, Kansas State Fair

9/16 - Saratoga, CA, The Mountain Winery

9/21 - Santa Barbara, CA, The Granada Theatre

9/28 - Minot, ND, Norsk Hostfest

11/14 - Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

11/15 - Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium