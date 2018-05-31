African Metal Band Skinflint Release New Video 05-31-2018

. Botswana metal trio Skinflint have released a video for their track "Birds And Milk Bloody Milk". The song comes from the band sother African rocker's forthcoming fifth album "Skinflint", which is set to hit stores on June 1st. The band had this to say, "We feel that this album is the culmination of our style of African metal," explains the band. "The album was named Skinflint as we feel that the music here best showcases our artistic vision and what Skinflint stands for. We chose 'Birds and Milk, Bloody Milk' as the first single of the album, due to its distinctive style and Kwasa Kwasa influences. Which has never been explored in the realms rock/metal music before. For the video, we included Kwasa Kwasa dancers and shot it in two days at a village called Mokatse, in Botswana. "Making this album was a challenging experience even though, strangely, we wrote the majority of the songs in about a week. We allowed the compositions to happen organically and as a result we uncovered a new mystical, dimension to our style of music. The album is not overproduced and retains the raw energy and passion of a band live in the studio. The video for 'Birds and Milk, Bloody Milk' was quite fun to shoot, as we have never featured dancers in any of our videos." Watch the video here. Skinflint MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more Skinflint T-shirts and Posters More Skinflint News Share this article



