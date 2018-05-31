News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Clutch Explain Meaning Behind Book Of Bad Decisions
05-31-2018
Clutch

(hennemusic) Clutch are revealing the inspiration behind the title of their forthcoming album, "Book Of Bad Decisions", in a newly-released video by the band.

"I think probably naming the record is the most difficult thing for us," explains drummer Jean Paul Gaster. "The title of a record really kinda sets the tone for how the listener is going to have their first impression of that album."

"It's a hand-wringing exercise," adds singer Neil Fallon. "It's like naming a child: you go back and forth, what's good and what's bad. Me personally, I was always kind of reluctant to name it after a song because it kind of catapults that song into a limelight.

"But, thinking about it, 'Book Of Bad Decisions' really grew on me because it implies that somehow every song is sort of a chapter in this book of bad decisions."

Due September 7, the band recorded their twelfth album at Sputnik Sound in Nashville, TN with producer Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather). Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Clutch Explain Meaning Behind Book Of Bad Decisions

