Johnny Marr Announces American and European Tours

Marr's new album will be entitled "Call The Comet" and is set to hit stores on June 15th. The North American leg of the trek is scheduled to kick off in Nashville at the Cannery Ballroom on September 15th and will wrap up on October 22nd in Philly at TLA.

Marr will then head to Europe and begin with a show in Belfast at Ulster Hall on November 1st and conclude the trek on November 18th in Manchester at the 02 Apollo. See all of the dates here.