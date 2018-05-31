Kenny Wayne Shepherd Leads Blues from The Top Festival Lineup

The event is set to take place on June 23rd and 24th Rendezvous Event Center in downtown Winter Park, CO with The Kenny Wayne Shepherd band leading the lineup the first night and the North Mississippi All-Stars topping the bill the second night.

Saturday's bill will also feature performances from Rick Estrin And The Nightcats, Southern Avenue, Honey Island Swamp Band and Dragondeer and Sunday's lineup will include Vintage Trouble, Nick Moss Band Feat. Dennis Gruenling, Kara Grainger and Fuse Worship. Find more details here.