Little Big Town Release Video For Elton John 'Rocket Man' Cover
05-31-2018
Little Big Town

Little Big Town have released a music video for their take on the Elton John's classic "Rocket Man." The song comes from the brand new album "Restoration," which features country stars covering Elton's hit songs.

Little Big Town had this to say about their version of the classic song, "One of the main reasons why we chose Rocket Man was because we were so intrigued by not just of course, Elton John, but by using the sounds from the Juno project so we had all these Jupiter noises and we were like what if we did the acapella version of Rocket Man on the Elton record and Frank Liddell loved that idea and we were off to the races."

Elton said, "It's always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it. As songwriters, Bernie and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect add their own unique twist in the process. It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs continue to reach new audiences. We're humbled and thank them all for their generosity."

His songwriting partner Bernie Taupin added, "Because of our love of all kinds of music, we're not stuck in one genre. From day one we borrowed from everything that's good about American music - whether it's blues, country, gospel, pop, pure rock - everything got thrown in the mix. I think that's why our music over the years has been so varied. It would be tiring if you just got stuck in one niche your entire career, especially when it's one as long as ours."

Aside from Little Big Town, the Restoration albums features covers performed by Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris, Miley Cyrus, Vince Gill and Don Henley, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton and Lee Ann Womack. Watch the video here.

More Little Big Town News

