Singled Out: One In The Chamber's Bills To Pay

"Bills To Pay" was written while I was working one summer at my dad's architecture firm. I had to sit at a desk all day and my mind would wander quite a bit so I would doodle in this notebook I had. By the end of the summer I had filled two notebooks with doodles, poems, song lyrics, ideas for movies, and lots of other good stuff.

"Bills To Pay" came to me one day while I was going over my credit card bill at work. I went up to the roof to have my lunch and wrote down this song about having bills, no money, and a dream. The stories in the song's verse's tell a loosely true story about me and a friend of mine in high school that I had written in my notebook as a movie idea. All of that came together to become "Bills To Pay".

