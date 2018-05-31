News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: One In The Chamber's Bills To Pay
05-31-2018
One In The Chamber

Toronto hard rockers One In The Chamber recently released their debut music video for their single "Bills To Pay". To celebrate we asked lead vocalist and guitarist Mike Biase to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Bills To Pay" was written while I was working one summer at my dad's architecture firm. I had to sit at a desk all day and my mind would wander quite a bit so I would doodle in this notebook I had. By the end of the summer I had filled two notebooks with doodles, poems, song lyrics, ideas for movies, and lots of other good stuff.

"Bills To Pay" came to me one day while I was going over my credit card bill at work. I went up to the roof to have my lunch and wrote down this song about having bills, no money, and a dream. The stories in the song's verse's tell a loosely true story about me and a friend of mine in high school that I had written in my notebook as a movie idea. All of that came together to become "Bills To Pay".

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself

More One In The Chamber News

