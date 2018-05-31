U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records

The Sunday night visit also saw the group record "Red Flag Day", a track from 2017's "Songs Of Experience." U2 stopped by the studio the night after they played in town at the city's Bridgestone Arena as part of their current Experience + Innocence tour, which opened in Tulsa, OK on May 2.

"It's really great being in Nashville," Bono said just after recording. "People are really good to us. And then [Third Man Records] is such a temple, you know? To music."

"'When you think you're done, you've just begun…' Down at Jack White's @thirdmanrecords in Nashville, recording a live version of 'Love is bigger than anything in its way…," posted the band on Facebook. "Special limited edition vinyl coming soon. Thank you Nashville." Watch the video here.