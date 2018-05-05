Alice In Chains Tour Launch Video Goes Online

The Seattle band's 19-song set kicked off with "Bleed The Freak" from their 1990 debut, "Facelift", before delivering tracks from throughout their career and closing out the night with the 1992 classic, "Rooster."

The group's 3-week, 15-show spring run of North America mixes headline events with festival appearances including slots at Charlotte's Carolina Rebellion, Wisconsin's Northern Invasion and Ohio's Rock On The Range.

"I've heard tell there might be a new record coming out pretty soon," guitarist Jerry Cantrell told the Boston crowd near the end of the evening. "You might hear something pretty soon." See video from the tour kick off - here.