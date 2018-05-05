Arch Enemy, GoatWhore and Uncured Announce Fall Tour

Named after Arch Enemy's latest album, the 22-city trek is set to launch on September 28th in Providence, RI and will be wrapping up on October 27th in Sayreville, NJ.

Arch Enemy's Michael Amott had this to say, "After our hugely successful co-headline US/Canada trek with Trivium last fall, we are very much looking forward to returning to North American soil! This time we're hitting a slew of cities and markets we haven't been to in a while and we can guarantee that it's gonna be an insane Metal party!" See the dates - here.