Arch Enemy, GoatWhore and Uncured Announce Fall Tour (Week in Review)

Arch Enemy, GoatWhore and Uncured Announce Fall Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Arch Enemy, GoatWhore and Uncured have announced that they will be teaming up this coming fall to launch a U.S. trek that they have dubbed the Will To Power Tour.

Named after Arch Enemy's latest album, the 22-city trek is set to launch on September 28th in Providence, RI and will be wrapping up on October 27th in Sayreville, NJ.

Arch Enemy's Michael Amott had this to say, "After our hugely successful co-headline US/Canada trek with Trivium last fall, we are very much looking forward to returning to North American soil! This time we're hitting a slew of cities and markets we haven't been to in a while and we can guarantee that it's gonna be an insane Metal party!" See the dates - here.

