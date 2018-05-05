News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates Seeks Immediate Medical Attention (Week in Review)

James Taylor

Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates Seeks Immediate Medical Attention was a top story on Wednesday: Bonnie Raitt has been forced to pull out of the first round of tour dtes with James Taylor & His All-Star Band due to "an unexpected medical situation that requires immediate attention."

She had this to say, "I'm deeply sorry to have to disappoint my fans, James and colleagues with these cancellations. I was so looking forward to our tour, but I'm very grateful that the doctors feel this can be taken care of with surgery. I'm feeling strong and am in great hands with my wonderful team.

"I fully expect to return for the second leg of the US tour in June followed by our European tour in July. Thank you all for your concern and understanding that the best gift you could give me is respecting my wish for privacy and giving me space to heal. Can't wait to see you all back on the road again soon!" Read more - here.

Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates Seeks Immediate Medical Attention

