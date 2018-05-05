News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Depeche Mode Recruit Black Rebel Motorcycle Club For Tour (Week in Review)

.
Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode Recruit Black Rebel Motorcycle Club For Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Depeche Mode have announced that their upcoming North American dates of their Global Spirit tour will feature support from Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and EMA (Erika M. Anderson).

The short U.S. and Canadian tour is scheduled to kick off on May 22nd in Anaheim, Ca at the Honda Center and will be wrapping up on June 11th in Toronto, ON at the Air Canada Centre.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club will be supporting the first half of the tour during the stops in Anaheim, Sacramento, San Antonio, and Tulsa. EMA will take over for the remaining dates. See the dates - here.

