Foreigner Release Live Orchestra Video For 'Urgent' (Week in Review)

.
Foreigner

Foreigner Release Live Orchestra Video For 'Urgent' was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Foreigner are debuting video of a live performance of their 1981 hit, "Urgent", from the newly-released set, "Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus."

The lead single from the band's fourth record, "4", reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped Foreigner land their first US No. 1 album while selling more than 7 million copies in the States alone.

The new live project sees Foreigner present their biggest hits as compiled from a pair of May 2017 sold-out shows in Lucerne, Switzerland with a 58-piece orchestra and a 60-piece choir.

Conducted by Ernst Van Tiel, the set represents a year-long collaboration between Foreigner founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones and Grammy-nominated composing/arranging team Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer.

"I could never have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner 40 years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later," says Jones. "Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer's orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Foreigner Music and more

Foreigner T-shirts and Posters

More Foreigner News

