Former Nevermore Guitarist Tim Calvert Dead At 52 (Week in Review)

Tim Calvert

Former Nevermore Guitarist Tim Calvert Dead At 52 was a top story on Wednesday: Former Nevermore and Forbidden guitarist Tim Calvert passed away on Monday after a lengthy battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was 52.

Forbidden's Craig Locicero broke the news to fans with the following Facebook post, "Beyond sorrow. We just found out Tim Calvert has passed. Some have known he was battling an aggressive form of ALS for a while now. It was all very private as per his wishes. The greatest songwriter, musician and guitarist I have ever had the pleasure or creating music with has left the building. Tim's genius will live on forever in the three Forbidden records he helped create with us. Rest in Peace, Tim."

On Tuesday he followed up with a lengthy post. He wrote, "Had a restless night. Kept thinking about Tim and spent a long while looking up. Talking at him through the ceiling.

"This is not easy to say. Never felt this kind of sadness. Hadn't lost a former band mate until yesterday. I hate it. The best way to describe our relationship since Forbidden broke up in 97 is, it's complicated.

"He really didn't want much to do with the 3 of us that went towards a new path together and started up Manmade God. But all 3 of us still had different relationships with him beyond that.

"It was only in the last few years that we kind of reconnected. Even then, he was guarded." Read more - here.

