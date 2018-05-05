|
Glenn Hughes Reveals Special Guest For Deep Purple Tour (Week in Review)
Glenn Hughes Reveals Special Guest For Deep Purple Tour was a top story on Wednesday: 26-year old British blues rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Laurence Jones has been announced as the special guest on Glenn Hughes's upcoming "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live" nationwide UK tour in October 2018. "It is an honour to be special guest on Glenn Hughes' "Classic Deep Purple Live" UK tour this October. He is such an icon and talented musician", says Laurence.
