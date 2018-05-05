|
In This Moment And Rob Halford Release 'Black Wedding' Video (Week in Review)
.
In This Moment And Rob Halford Release 'Black Wedding' Video was a top story on Wednesday: In This Moment have released a new video for their collaboration with Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford called "Black Wedding," which comes from their latest album "Ritual". The legendary Judas Priest vocalist also makes a guest appearance in the new music video which was co-directed by In This Moment vocalist Maria Brink. The concept of the clip is described as "gloriously wicked and thoroughly dark take on the traditional matrimonial ceremony." Watch the clip and see it for yourself - here.
The legendary Judas Priest vocalist also makes a guest appearance in the new music video which was co-directed by In This Moment vocalist Maria Brink.
The concept of the clip is described as "gloriously wicked and thoroughly dark take on the traditional matrimonial ceremony." Watch the clip and see it for yourself - here.